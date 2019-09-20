Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,928 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,928 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 91.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,138,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after buying an additional 3,402,531 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $72,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 450.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,399,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after buying an additional 1,145,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arconic in the second quarter worth about $25,790,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 1,166.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 625,565 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

In related news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $601,815.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,805,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $45,039,220.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,306,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,721,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. 26,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,498,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

