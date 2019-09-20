Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,432 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 177.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.87. 53,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.21 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,691. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

