Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Apache by 4,074.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Apache by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 1,488,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,846. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apache from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

