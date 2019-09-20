Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $14.75 Million in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 58,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,440,000 after purchasing an additional 78,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,906.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.57.

Shares of RE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.91. 13,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,529. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $201.09 and a 52 week high of $264.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $1.19. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

