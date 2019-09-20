Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $143.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Longbow Research set a $160.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Nordson alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $694,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,471,326.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $333,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,691 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. Nordson has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $559.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.