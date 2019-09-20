Norman Gennaro Sells 753 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $57,747.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $58,372.56.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $69,245.88.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. 1,140,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,654. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.32. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $98.00 price target on Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Zendesk by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

