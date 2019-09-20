North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr (LON:NAS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:NAS)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,015.50 ($39.40) and last traded at GBX 3,020 ($39.46), approximately 2,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,030 ($39.59).
The company has a market cap of $428.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,049.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,600.85.
In other North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr news, insider Charles Wake purchased 800 shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,099 ($40.49) per share, with a total value of £24,792 ($32,395.14).
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr Company Profile (LON:NAS)
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.
Featured Story: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Cos Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.