Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NOG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,563. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.