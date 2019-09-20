Northern Trust Corp Acquires 98,858 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $48,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 250.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter worth about $285,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Laidlaw set a $72.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $84,685.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. 3,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,870. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

