Northern Trust Corp Has $46.11 Million Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $46,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRAH. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 417,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 408,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,827,000 after purchasing an additional 292,887 shares during the period. Sloane Robinson LLP grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4,100.0% during the second quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 117,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,620,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,713,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,038,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,946,000 after purchasing an additional 100,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.35.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $763.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.95 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRAH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

