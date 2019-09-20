Northern Trust Corp Has $46.85 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 76,483 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.38% of Meritage Homes worth $46,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 346,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after buying an additional 37,970 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 563,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,747. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.28. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $864.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 57,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $3,890,233.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,023,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,425 shares of company stock worth $44,685,523 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

