Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Aecom worth $45,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aecom by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aecom stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. 318,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Aecom in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

