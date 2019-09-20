NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Down 12.7%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s stock price was down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 2,195,063 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,254,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

