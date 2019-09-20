Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. 1,060,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $53.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $26,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

