NPCoin (NPC) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $1,921.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00081645 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.