Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Up 11.9% This Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $552,204.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Bitrue, BITBOX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,838,397,615 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Upbit, Zebpay, Huobi, Bitrue, IDEX, Binance, WazirX, Ethfinex, Koinex, BITBOX, Bittrex and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

