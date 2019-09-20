Nuggets (NUG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.11 million and $1.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00210189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.01216844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017613 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020644 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.