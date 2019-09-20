Numeraire 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,216.00 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $3,216.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $4.92 or 0.00048420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00210557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.01212451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.