NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Acquires 200 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,902.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

In other news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 146,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $18,341,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,238 shares in the company, valued at $44,529,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,441 shares of company stock worth $18,935,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.01. 32,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average is $118.45. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $85.15 and a 52 week high of $128.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

