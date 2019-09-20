NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New $208,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,362,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,848,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,914,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,597,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,737,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,153,000 after purchasing an additional 926,095 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. 1,777,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

