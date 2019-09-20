NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 3,400 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 110.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,791 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 477,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,537,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares in the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.30. 16,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

