NuShares Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,899.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $3,899.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021495 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000689 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.