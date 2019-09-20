NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.61% of NuVasive worth $49,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 274,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $9,671,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $1,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research set a $71.00 price target on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NuVasive stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.87. 227,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,090. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

