Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.45

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and traded as high as $14.28. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 2,746 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAD. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,878,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,304,000 after purchasing an additional 919,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,867,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,150,000 after purchasing an additional 847,601 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,446,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 202,116 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 42.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,080,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 319,671 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

