Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.36

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and traded as low as $16.08. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 8,927 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 21.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 28,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

