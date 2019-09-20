Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an underweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $80.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.93.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. 7,919,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,392,815. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

In related news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,128.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,375. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 43.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $577,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 382,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after acquiring an additional 90,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

