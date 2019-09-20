Ocean Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.76 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and $3.76 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00210432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.01209005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00093738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018073 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020844 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 590,411,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,363,042 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.