Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Octopus AIM VCT plc (LON:OOA) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.22), 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.91. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13.

Octopus AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:OOA)

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

