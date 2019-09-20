Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.96 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $439,259.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, CoinTiger, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00208386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.01206665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00093161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017548 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020809 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Kucoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, FCoin, IDEX, LBank, CoinTiger and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.