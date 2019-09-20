Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Okta from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Okta from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 707 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $72,516.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $144,213.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $2,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 726,552 shares of company stock valued at $93,271,570. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Okta by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 27,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Okta by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.15. The company had a trading volume of 136,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -100.95 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

