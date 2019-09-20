Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $10.95

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $10.95. Opera shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 2,086,320 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on OPRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Opera had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Opera Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth about $10,889,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Opera by 45.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,581,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 493,011 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth about $1,795,000. Sloane Robinson LLP lifted its position in shares of Opera by 29.8% in the second quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

