Oppenheimer Trims New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Target Price to $85.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEWR. Cowen decreased their price target on New Relic from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. First Analysis downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.81.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,493. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Relic has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $1,404,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $241,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 124,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,819.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,054 shares of company stock worth $7,711,788. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 58.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 8.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 51.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

