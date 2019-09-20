Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,960 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.4% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 577.0% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.49.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,282,143 shares of company stock valued at $69,198,029 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

