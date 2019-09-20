Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Oracle Energy Corp. (CVE:OEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

About Oracle Energy (CVE:OEC)

Oracle Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

