OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Pi Financial set a $12.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

OGI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.19. 1,190,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,585. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 782.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.