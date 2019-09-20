OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $12.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,585. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 782.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

