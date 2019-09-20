OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Pi Financial set a $12.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,585. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 782.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

