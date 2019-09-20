ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OROVY opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.37. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $33.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

