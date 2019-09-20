Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.10 target price on the construction company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORN. B. Riley increased their target price on Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

ORN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.10. Orion Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.21.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter valued at $1,946,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,553,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 405,794 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,192,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 389,115 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,387,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 348,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 289.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 267,828 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

