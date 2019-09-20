Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $1.82. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 162,238 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $155.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.46 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,465,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 171.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,740,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 254,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 64,397 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 71,634 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

