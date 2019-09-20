Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital (LON:OXH) Stock Price Down 19.1%

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital (LON:OXH) shares dropped 19.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), approximately 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.90 ($0.40).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 14.23.

About Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital (LON:OXH)

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust Plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to invest in start-up and early-stage technology companies in general located approximately 60 miles of Oxford. The Company’s objective is to continue to work with its investee companies to help them succeed and to seek exits as and when appropriate.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.