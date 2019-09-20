Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.22. 11,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.72 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

