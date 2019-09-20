Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paragon Banking Group to a sector performer rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 445 ($5.81) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 532.83 ($6.96).

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 466.40 ($6.09) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 482.80 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 423.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 439.65.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.92), for a total transaction of £113,250 ($147,981.18).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

