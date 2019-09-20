Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Pool worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 15,828.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 258,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,884,000 after acquiring an additional 209,876 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at $30,913,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at $12,922,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 18.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 314,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 49,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.57 and a 200-day moving average of $182.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $136.83 and a 52-week high of $204.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $285,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,071,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.20 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

