Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $18,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,142,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,513,000 after buying an additional 135,857 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,395,000 after buying an additional 53,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,148,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 755,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 13.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 595,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,588,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period.

JCOM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $91.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $631,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

