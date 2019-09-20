Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 166.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,609.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

TDS traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

