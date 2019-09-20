Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Erie Indemnity worth $17,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERIE. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter valued at about $986,000. Seeyond acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 42,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 50.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

In other news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ERIE traded down $7.35 on Friday, hitting $191.49. 92,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.45 and a 200 day moving average of $212.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.48. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $647.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.43 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ERIE shares. BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.