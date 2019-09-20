Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $19.37 Million Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 579,394 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in X. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 139.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 5,611.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 194,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,374,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.01.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on X. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank downgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.64 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie downgraded United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.