Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Sun Communities worth $19,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $2,823,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 59,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $1,986,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total value of $1,087,343.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at $17,679,675.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,969. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.24. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $94.63 and a one year high of $151.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $312.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Communities to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

