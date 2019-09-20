Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,686,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025,515 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nokia Oyj worth $18,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 877.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 28,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 646,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 41,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 368,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,393,059. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Charter Equity raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

